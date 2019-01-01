New York Mets

Former Mets reliever Jerry Blevins heads back to NL East

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

Jerry Blevins signed with the A's this past offseason, but Oakland sent him packing to the Braves on Sunday.

Tweets

    New York Mets @Mets 3m
    ? @JeffMcNeil805
    Official Team Account
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 3m
    McNeil's infield defense, on the other hand, continues to be terrific. Tags Arcia on the basepaths and still gets Cain at first for the double play. Means Yelich leads off the next inning with nobody on.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    MetsAvenue @MetsAvenue 4m
    What a heads up big league play by McNeil. He is one hell of an athlete #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 6m
    Gary DiSarcina yesterday on Rosario: "There's only one thing he needs to do: He needs to make plays. That’s how you come out of it. You can't sneak your way out of it by making one play here and making one play there. Your job is to make all the plays."
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 7m
    RT @MetsGal: I may or may not have asked the bartender to put the Mets game on at my baby shower just now...
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Brian Heyman @bheyman99 9m
    Amed Rosario throws off balance, pulls Alonso off the bag, ruled a hit for Arcia.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
