Robinson Cano leaves game after hit by pitch

Mets second baseman Robinson Cano departed in the first inning on Sunday after being hit by a pitch on his left hand by Brewers southpaw Gio Gonzalez. It was ruled a swing. Cano was replaced at the plate by Juan Lagares. Cano was similarly hit by a...

    New York Mets @Mets 2m
    ? @JeffMcNeil805
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 2m
    McNeil's infield defense, on the other hand, continues to be terrific. Tags Arcia on the basepaths and still gets Cain at first for the double play. Means Yelich leads off the next inning with nobody on.
    MetsAvenue @MetsAvenue 3m
    What a heads up big league play by McNeil. He is one hell of an athlete #LGM
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 5m
    Gary DiSarcina yesterday on Rosario: "There's only one thing he needs to do: He needs to make plays. That’s how you come out of it. You can't sneak your way out of it by making one play here and making one play there. Your job is to make all the plays."
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 6m
    RT @MetsGal: I may or may not have asked the bartender to put the Mets game on at my baby shower just now...
    Brian Heyman @bheyman99 8m
    Amed Rosario throws off balance, pulls Alonso off the bag, ruled a hit for Arcia.
