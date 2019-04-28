New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Giants sixth-round draft pick Corey Ballentine shot and injured, college says
by: Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday Updated April 28, 2019 1:35 PM — Newsday 2m
Giants sixth-round draft pick Corey Ballentine was shot and injured early Sunday morning in a shooting incident that took the life of a former Washburn College teammate, the school said in a statement
Tweets
-
RT @michaelgbaron: Tomás Nido now has as many RBI as Travis d’Arnaud this season. He has half the number of hits (1). But, that’s in 7 AB, versus Travis’ 25 AB. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
BoopHurricanes defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (upper body) will not return to today’s game.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: Tomas Nido, newly promoted backup catcher, sends a two-out, two-run double into the right-field corner. That matches Travis d'Arnaud's total bases on the season. Mets 5, Brewers 2, bottom 8Blogger / Podcaster
-
Travis d'Arnaud who? (Sorry, too soon.) Tomas Nido adds insurance with a two-run double to right field. #Mets lead Brewers, 5-2, in the eighth.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Tomas Nido, newly promoted backup catcher, sends a two-out, two-run double into the right-field corner. That matches Travis d'Arnaud's total bases on the season. Mets 5, Brewers 2, bottom 8Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Tomas Nido with a 2-run, pinch-hit double to right in the 8th, giving the #Mets some breathing room at 5-2.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets