New York Mets

Mets Merized
43198115_thumbnail

Cano Exits After Being HBP on Left Hand

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 18s

Robinson Cano was hit by a pitch on his left hand in the first inning of Sunday's game by Gio Gonzalez and was promptly removed from the game.However, the pitch was called a strike as the umpi

Tweets

  • profile photo
    New York Mets @Mets 2m
    ? @JeffMcNeil805
    Official Team Account
  • profile photo
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 2m
    McNeil's infield defense, on the other hand, continues to be terrific. Tags Arcia on the basepaths and still gets Cain at first for the double play. Means Yelich leads off the next inning with nobody on.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    MetsAvenue @MetsAvenue 3m
    What a heads up big league play by McNeil. He is one hell of an athlete #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 5m
    Gary DiSarcina yesterday on Rosario: "There's only one thing he needs to do: He needs to make plays. That’s how you come out of it. You can't sneak your way out of it by making one play here and making one play there. Your job is to make all the plays."
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 6m
    RT @MetsGal: I may or may not have asked the bartender to put the Mets game on at my baby shower just now...
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Brian Heyman @bheyman99 8m
    Amed Rosario throws off balance, pulls Alonso off the bag, ruled a hit for Arcia.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets