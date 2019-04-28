New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
TDFA
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 8m
After the game that Travis d’Arnaud had last night, the Mets did him a favor. Travis d’Arnaud’s endgame came early as the Mets designated him for assignment. This came after a gam…
Tweets
-
Official Team Account
-
McNeil's infield defense, on the other hand, continues to be terrific. Tags Arcia on the basepaths and still gets Cain at first for the double play. Means Yelich leads off the next inning with nobody on.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
What a heads up big league play by McNeil. He is one hell of an athlete #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gary DiSarcina yesterday on Rosario: "There's only one thing he needs to do: He needs to make plays. That’s how you come out of it. You can't sneak your way out of it by making one play here and making one play there. Your job is to make all the plays."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MetsGal: I may or may not have asked the bartender to put the Mets game on at my baby shower just now...Blogger / Podcaster
-
Amed Rosario throws off balance, pulls Alonso off the bag, ruled a hit for Arcia.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets