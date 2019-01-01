New York Mets
Beer on Braun, Cano injury mark wild first inning
by: David Schoenfield — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 33s
Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun had a beer spilled on his head and Mets second baseman Robinson Cano suffered a hand injury in a bizarre sequence during the first inning of Sunday's game.
Tweets
RT @michaelgbaron: Tomás Nido now has as many RBI as Travis d’Arnaud this season. He has half the number of hits (1). But, that’s in 7 AB, versus Travis’ 25 AB. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @timbhealey: Tomas Nido, newly promoted backup catcher, sends a two-out, two-run double into the right-field corner. That matches Travis d'Arnaud's total bases on the season. Mets 5, Brewers 2, bottom 8Blogger / Podcaster
