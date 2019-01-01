New York Mets

Beer on Braun, Cano injury mark wild first inning

by: David Schoenfield ESPN New York: Mets Blog 33s

Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun had a beer spilled on his head and Mets second baseman Robinson Cano suffered a hand injury in a bizarre sequence during the first inning of Sunday's game.

