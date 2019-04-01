New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Lowrie Plays Nine Innings in First Rehab Game
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 7m
Jed Lowrie played in his first rehab game today for the St. Lucie Mets in which he hit second in the order and started the game at shortstop.Lowrie, 35, played all nine innings of the game, pl
Tweets
-
Nido. Two-run double. 5-2 Mets in 8th. #InsuranceTV / Radio Network
-
Tomás Nido now has as many RBI as Travis d’Arnaud this season. He has half the number of hits (1). But, that’s in 7 AB, versus Travis’ 25 AB. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tomas Nido pinch hits and lines a two-run double to the right-field corner, #Mets lead the #Brewers 5-2 in the eighth. #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The internet is a magical place. Congratulations, my mustachioed friend. ::clicks follow:: https://t.co/TPgDLDylnXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tomas Nido, Insurance Person!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets