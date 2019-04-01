New York Mets

Lowrie Plays Nine Innings in First Rehab Game

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 7m

Jed Lowrie played in his first rehab game today for the St. Lucie Mets in which he hit second in the order and started the game at shortstop.Lowrie, 35, played all nine innings of the game, pl

