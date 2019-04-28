New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets part ways with struggling Travis d’Arnaud - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2m
On Sunday morning, the Mets designated catcher Travis d’Arnaud for assignment before their series finale against the Brewers at Citi Field. In a corresponding move, the team recalled Tomas Nido from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as the team’s backup...
Tweets
-
Nido. Two-run double. 5-2 Mets in 8th. #InsuranceTV / Radio Network
-
Tomás Nido now has as many RBI as Travis d’Arnaud this season. He has half the number of hits (1). But, that’s in 7 AB, versus Travis’ 25 AB. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tomas Nido pinch hits and lines a two-run double to the right-field corner, #Mets lead the #Brewers 5-2 in the eighth. #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The internet is a magical place. Congratulations, my mustachioed friend. ::clicks follow:: https://t.co/TPgDLDylnXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tomas Nido, Insurance Person!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets