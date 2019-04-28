New York Mets

Mets part ways with struggling Travis d’Arnaud - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2m

On Sunday morning, the Mets designated catcher Travis d’Arnaud for assignment before their series finale against the Brewers at Citi Field. In a corresponding move, the team recalled Tomas Nido from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as the team’s backup...

