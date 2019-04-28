New York Mets

Newsday
43201679_thumbnail

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game 2 live updates

by: Newsday.com Updated April 28, 2019 3:22 PM Newsday 24s

Game 2 of the Islanders' second-round series against the Hurricanes is upon us, and the Isles need to be mentally sharper than they were in their 1-0 overtime loss in Game 1. Otherwise, they'll leave

Tweets