New York Mets

New York Post
43200194_thumbnail

Mets fan dumps beer on Ryan Braun and helps the team

by: Associated Press New York Post 1m

Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun got a sudsy surprise chasing Pete Alonso’s flyball in the first inning — a cold one dumped right on his cap. Braun leapt at the wall for Alonso’s

Tweets