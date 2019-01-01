New York Mets

Mets 360

Gut Reaction: Mets 5, Brewers 2 (4/28/19)

by: Charlie Hangley Mets 360 6m

The Mets hit the field on a cold and rainy Sunday afternoon, looking to salvage a game from a listless series against the Milwaukee Brewers and to avoid falling below .500 for the first time this s…

Tweets