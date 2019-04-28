New York Mets

WFAN
Cano Exits Early After Being Hit By A Pitch, Mets Top Brewers

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 3m

Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich and Mets star Robinson Canó were both pulled with injuries while New York beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 on Sunday.

