Mets' Tomas Nido comes up big following promotion
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 7m
Tomas Nido's two-run double in the eighth gave the Mets some much-needed breathing room in their 5-2 victory over the Brewers on Sunday.
Tomas Nido was an important part of a Mets win today as he officially takes up the backup catcher mantle https://t.co/SrEY9AvNfz
RT @LMcCullers43: Progress ❄️❄️❄️❄️
TalkinYanks: Tommy Thunder Thighs does what he does. 4 run lead heading into the 9th. 3 defensive outs away from a Bay Area Sweep.
Big Q is already making the tremendous rounds. (via @nyjets)
.@matz88 and the @mets took down the @brewers this afternoon in Queens, 5-2. https://t.co/KDcpyrzj5I
The Mets won today, but Robinson Cano left the game early after getting hit by a pitch on the hand. https://t.co/a3ufIyiH4n
