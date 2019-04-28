New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jed Lowrie begins rehab assignment; Mets don't know how long he will need | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated April 28, 2019 6:48 PM — Newsday 38s
"We never put a timeline on it," GM Brodie Van Wagenen said. "It's just a matter of getting him at-bats and making sure his leg strength is 100 percent to come up here ready to go full speed."
Tweets
-
Tomas Nido was an important part of a Mets win today as he officially takes up the backup catcher mantle https://t.co/SrEY9AvNfzTV / Radio Network
-
RT @LMcCullers43: Progress ❄️❄️❄️❄️Beat Writer / Columnist
-
TalkinYanks: Tommy Thunder Thighs does what he does. 4 run lead heading into the 9th. 3 defensive outs away from a Bay Area Sweep.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Big Q is already making the tremendous rounds. (via @nyjets)Blogger / Podcaster
-
.@matz88 and the @mets took down the @brewers this afternoon in Queens, 5-2. https://t.co/KDcpyrzj5IBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets won today, but Robinson Cano left the game early after getting hit by a pitch on the hand. https://t.co/a3ufIyiH4nBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets