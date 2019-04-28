New York Mets

Newsday
43204352_thumbnail

Jed Lowrie begins rehab assignment; Mets don't know how long he will need | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated April 28, 2019 6:48 PM Newsday 38s

"We never put a timeline on it," GM Brodie Van Wagenen said. "It's just a matter of getting him at-bats and making sure his leg strength is 100 percent to come up here ready to go full speed."

Tweets