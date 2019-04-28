New York Mets

New York Post
Pete Alonso wants to repay Mets fan who dumped beer on Braun

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 3m

Pete Alonso’s home runs have traveled so far and with such velocity, they have produced gasps and awe. His drive Sunday delivered a different kind of reaction. Laughs. The rookie slugger’s drive

