Mets 5, Brewers 2: Mets Bid Travis d’Arnaud Adieu, Then Beat Brewers

by: KEVIN ARMSTRONG NY Times 3m

D’Arnaud had struggled since returning to the majors less than a year since undergoing Tommy John surgery. The Mets’ win wasn’t without worry: Robinson Cano was hit by a pitch on his hand.

