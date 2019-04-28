New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets concerns one month in – EWB Roundtable
by: Ed Stein — Fansided: Empire Writes Back 12m
The New York Mets are treading water in the NL East with a record of 14-13. We asked this week's roundtable panel what their biggest concerns were about th...
Tweets
-
Tonight @fox5ny #SportsXtra at 10:30 AFTER #GameOfThrones ...My 1-on-1 w #Giants @saquon! His advice for Daniel Jones & an update on Eli only Saquon can share! & @Mets pitching coach Dave Eiland breaks down exactly what’s going on w deGrom & Syndergaard. So much insight! #LGMTV / Radio Personality
-
https://t.co/3f3fDiLs2u was the DFA of D’Arnaud a win-now move to make quick amends for a mistake or a scapegoat?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
You might be right.@KenDavidoff Yanks heading for a 1-9 stretch that will doom their season, bank on them going 79-83 & the Mets 81-81 ?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @RVacchianoSNY: We'll never know if any team actually would've taken Jones before 17. Gettleman believes it "for a fact." Maybe he got played. But if you think the other teams would admit that after the draft, then you really don't know how this works. https://t.co/IFa9JAXT07TV / Radio Personality
-
#GameOfThrones sneak peekTV / Radio Personality
-
Video: Mets fan douses Ryan Braun with beer attempting to catch homer https://t.co/qOeVwTMW7VBlog / Website
- More Mets Tweets