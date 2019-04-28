New York Mets
Amazin’ Performances – Sunday, April 28, 2019
by: Alex Zeller — Amazin' Prospects 4m
New York Mets (MLB): The New York Mets (14-13) finished up their series against the Milwaukee Brewers winning 5-2. RHP Edwin Diaz pitched a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout to earn another save. So far in 2019 Diaz is perfect in save...
