New York Mets

Amazin' Prospects
41417787_thumbnail

Amazin’ Performances – Sunday, April 28, 2019

by: Alex Zeller Amazin' Prospects 4m

New York Mets (MLB): The New York Mets (14-13) finished up their series against the Milwaukee Brewers winning 5-2. RHP Edwin Diaz pitched a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout to earn another save. So far in 2019 Diaz is perfect in save...

Tweets