New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pete Alonso: Mets Owe Fan Beer Who Accidentally Dumped His on Ryan Braun
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 7m
Fan interference is usually not rewarded, but New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso wants to help out the fan who helped him get a triple...
Tweets
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: From earlier: #Mets part ways with Travis d’Arnaud ? https://t.co/vMjrC6nJQ6Newspaper / Magazine
-
All those Seinfeld inside jokes for all those years... all the Family Guy bits stuck in my head... all the 70s sitcom trivia... now I have to purge all that to make room for Game of Thrones and Barry references?? #WhiteWalkers vs #JimmyJJWalkersTV / Radio Personality
-
The hand switch. "Who taught you that?" "Nobody."REMEMBER THIS???????? #GameOfThrones https://t.co/9yeYkt5a7EBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BattingStanceG: Rated Rookie @Mets @Pete_Alonso20Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Legitimately laughing out loud about this one. Sums it up.DAVOS: okay what's everyone's plan for the big battle? JON SNOW: I'm gonna see how high the dragon can fly DAVOS: ... JON: Bet it can almost touch the moonBeat Writer / Columnist
-
"If I could, I would've bought him a beer. The Mets need to get that guy a beer, or a free drink voucher." https://t.co/Erph9WqlMdTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets