New York Mets

Metstradamus
43216985_thumbnail

Minor League Mondays: Eric Hanhold could factor into New York Mets' bullpen

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 48s

The New York Mets’ bullpen has been a bit of a disaster so far this season. Entering play today, Mets’ relievers have pitched to a 5.52 ERA this season, the third worst mark in the leag…

Tweets