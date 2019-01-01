New York Mets

Mets' offense strong while pitching struggles

by: Mike Lupica MLB: Mets 2m

The Mets came out of the weekend a half-game behind the Phillies in the National League East, where two games separate the top four teams. New York got a big win over Milwaukee on Sunday, avoided a sweep at home and got back above .500. The Mets...

