New York Mets

Mets Merized

3 Up, 3 Down: Trouble Brewing in Flushing

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 1m

3 UP1. Return of the MatzBelieve it or not, we have seen this before from Steven Matz. In his first start of the 2016 season, he was shellacked by the Marlins. In 1.2 innings, he allowed seven

Tweets