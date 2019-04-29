New York Mets

The Mets Police
S-l1600-1-2

George Foster says he wouldn’t have passed a physical had Mets asked for one before signing him

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9s

Interesting stuff from George Foster. Foster offers an interesting caveat concerning his coming to New York in the winter of 1982, and signing his $10 million contract “If they (Mets) had required me to pass a physical, I couldn’t have passed it,”...

Tweets