I guess I missed (or forgot) the Rumble Ponies did Charlie Brown jerseys
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
Missed (or forgot) this one, but good news @mediagoon, they are available for auction! Missed the in house auction Saturday? Still want a speciality Charlie Brown Jersey? You’re in luck! We still have jerseys left for auction on @livesource ?...
RT @TimHeiman: I have enjoyed broadcasting B-Mets/Ponies baseball immensely for the last eight years. However, May 1 will be my final broadcast. I have accepted a mechanical engineering position at BAE Systems, and I will continue broadcasting Binghamton U sports. https://t.co/dduIc0W0dVBeat Writer / Columnist
Robinson Canó’s MRI came back negative and there is no damage or broken bones. He expects to miss a couple of games and be back in the lineup later this week, per @AnthonyDiComo. This is excellent news! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
