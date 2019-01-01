New York Mets
Mets' Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom among lots of struggling aces in MLB
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
While the level of concern is growing regarding deGrom and Syndergaard, their struggles seem to be part of a larger trend throughout baseball this season where ace-level pitchers are not performing up to standards.
Tweets
RT @TimHeiman: I have enjoyed broadcasting B-Mets/Ponies baseball immensely for the last eight years. However, May 1 will be my final broadcast. I have accepted a mechanical engineering position at BAE Systems, and I will continue broadcasting Binghamton U sports. https://t.co/dduIc0W0dVBeat Writer / Columnist
Cano says MRI clean. Expects another day or two.Beat Writer / Columnist
Robinson Canó’s MRI came back negative and there is no damage or broken bones. He expects to miss a couple of games and be back in the lineup later this week, per @AnthonyDiComo. This is excellent news! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
