The Disappointing Mets Career of Travis d’Arnaud

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 3m

The Mets designated Travis dArnaud for assignment on Sunday, likely bringing an end to one of the more disappointing Mets careers in recent memory. Dickey. You may also like ...

    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 2m
    If the #Mets want to use Diaz for three outs right now, okay. But if the highest leverage situation comes earlier than the 9th, Diaz should be utilized. Shouldn’t be strictly reserved for the 9th just to secure a save w/ a 3-run lead.
    Callaway on the 3-out rule for Edwin Diaz, "I think the 3-out rule is something we are comfortable right now. We are always going to have to adjust depending on the situation and time of year...at some point in the season we are going to do what it takes at that moment."
    New York Mets @Mets 5m
    ? We are starting to see the resemblance. ❄️?
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 9m
    Tonight’s #Reds Lineup: Peraza 2B Votto 1B Suarez 3B Winker OF Puig OF Schebler OF Iglesias SS Barnhart C Roark SP (1-1, 3.24 ERA)
    Laura Albanese @AlbaneseLaura 9m
    <sadly relinquishes Newsday pop culture crown>
    @AlbaneseLaura I am ashamed to know this but its actually Gaten
    Mike Mazzeo @MazzYahoo 11m
    Dustin from Stranger Things and Brandon Nimmo
    Laura Albanese @AlbaneseLaura 12m
    Brandon Nimmo is taking a picture with Dustin, who I should probably start referring to as Gavin, as that is his real name.
