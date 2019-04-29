New York Mets

Newsday
43230578_thumbnail

John Forslund, the 'Canes season announcer, discusses calling series vs. Islanders for NBC's national audience

by: Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch April 29, 2019 3:55 PM Newsday 2m

John Forslund has been associated with the Whalers/Hurricanes franchise since 1991, but he said he understands Islanders fans well, having lived the experience in the “Drive For Five” season of 1983-8

Tweets