Stock Watch: Joey Gallo moving into elite status

If the #Mets want to use Diaz for three outs right now, okay. But if the highest leverage situation comes earlier than the 9th, Diaz should be utilized. Shouldn’t be strictly reserved for the 9th just to secure a save w/ a 3-run lead.

Callaway on the 3-out rule for Edwin Diaz, "I think the 3-out rule is something we are comfortable right now. We are always going to have to adjust depending on the situation and time of year...at some point in the season we are going to do what it takes at that moment."