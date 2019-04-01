New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Winker's homer off Diaz in 9th lifts Reds over Mets 5-4
by: AP — Fox Sports 19s
Jesse Winker homered off Edwin Diaz with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 5-4 after wasting a four-run lead
Tweets
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Syracuse Mets right-hander Casey Coleman pitched an inning of scoreless relief tonight, lowering his ERA to 2.65. He had been making short starts for Syracuse, but his path to the majors is definitely multi-inning reliever.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NicoleMenner: Alex Cora says Dustin Pedroia is tentatively scheduled to play in Portland beginning Thursday against the @RumblePoniesBB. If only it was in Binghamton, this Red Sox fan would be a happy camper.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Right-hander Ryley Gilliam made his Double-A debut tonight for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies by striking out the three batters he faced, all swinging. The Mets 2018 5th rounder has 50 strikeouts in 29 minor league innings.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimHeiman: I have enjoyed broadcasting B-Mets/Ponies baseball immensely for the last eight years. However, May 1 will be my final broadcast. I have accepted a mechanical engineering position at BAE Systems, and I will continue broadcasting Binghamton U sports. https://t.co/dduIc0W0dVBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @joe_manniello: Newsday's Late Tuesday Back Page Diaz gives up HR in 9th as Mets fall to Reds @APSE_sportmediaBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@therealarieber: Series with Reds lacks excitement of NL East games, but #Mets still need to get up for it https://t.co/qXc883I4Z3Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets