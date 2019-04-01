New York Mets

Fox Sports
F93df48e697b4c6bb3f7f0d28e2ff5d4.vresize.1200.630.high.55

Winker's homer off Diaz in 9th lifts Reds over Mets 5-4

by: AP Fox Sports 19s

Jesse Winker homered off Edwin Diaz with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 5-4 after wasting a four-run lead

Tweets