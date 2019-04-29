New York Mets

USA Today
Winker's homer off Diaz in 9th lifts Reds over Mets 5-4

by: @usatoday USA Today 2m

Jesse Winker homered off Edwin Diaz with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 5-4 after wasting a four-run lead

