New York Mets

WFAN
43232235_thumbnail

Mets Closer Stunned By 9th Inning Homer, Lose To Reds 5-4

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 10m

Mets starter Zack Wheeler gave up four runs, seven hits and three walks in six innings, his average fastball velocity down about 4 mph from the 98 mph in his prior start.

Tweets