Tim Tebow adjusting to Triple-A

by: DJ Eberle Amazin' Prospects 10m

MOOSIC, Pa. – Triple-A baseball hasn’t been as easy for Tim Tebow as other levels of the minors have been. After batting .273 with six home runs and 36 RBI in 84 games with Double-A Binghamton last season, Tebow brought a batting average below the...

