New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Meet Justin Toscano, the new NorthJersey.com Mets reporter
by: Sean Farrell, Staff Writer, @seanfarrell92 — North Jersey 4m
Justin Toscano is the new Mets reporter for NorthJersey.com/The Record.
Tweets
-
Oh boy. https://t.co/1KVzgQKB8zBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SportsInfo_SIS: Highest Rate of Misses on Swings - 2019 Season Blake Snell 41% ** Luis Castillo 34% ** Stephen Strasburg 33% Max Scherzer 33% Gerrit Cole 33% ** ** Starts tonight (Snell, Castillo, Cole)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @dschoenfield: We also talk about Wiffle ball memories and the bear I saw on my front steps yesterday! https://t.co/U8sAwcQ7G3Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jed Lowrie is not in St. Lucie‘s lineup tonight. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Verses for the DayProspect
-
Tonight’s #Mets lineup McNeil 2B Alonso 1B Nimmo LF Conforto RF Frazier 3B Ramos C Rosario SS Lagares CF Vargas LHP #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets