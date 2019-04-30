New York Mets
Noah Syndergaard hints at mechanics changes for early-season struggles
by: TSD Staff — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 42s
Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard looks nothing like the dominant hurler we saw on the mound last season. Syndergaard’s ERA has skyrocketed to 6.35 (up from 3.03 last season), and he doesn’…
But is Cespedes returning this year? Callaway: "That’s still probably hard to speculate. So just understand that he has a process that he has to go through every single day to do his best and try and get back to help us."Beat Writer / Columnist
Callaway on Cespedes:"He’s hitting off the tee. He’s doing a lot of biking. ... I think he did 10 miles in 25 minutes the other day, it’s like a sprint. And he’s up to 40 miles at a time it sounds like when he’s doing that. He’s kind of using that as his road-based conditioning."Beat Writer / Columnist
Players getting healthier in Yankeeland.Beat Writer / Columnist
In 1983, we acquired @keithhernandez in exchange for Neil Allen. In 2019...Official Team Account
Appears the Mets have acquired a healthy bat.As per @NYPost_Mets, here is video of the bat loose in the Citi Field press box. https://t.co/XwbSPFOzHrBeat Writer / Columnist
Appears to be looking for the donuts.As per @NYPost_Mets, here is video of the bat loose in the Citi Field press box. https://t.co/XwbSPFOzHrBeat Writer / Columnist
