New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets give update on Yoenis Cespedes, who is continuing to progress
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 37s
Yoenis Cespedes is still a long way from a return to the Mets, but he has been making progress -- and was at Citi Field on Monday throwing in the outfield.
Tweets
-
Todd. Bryan. Frazier. Homer, rib eye. And a lead. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Todd Frazier with a solo homer and it's 2-1 Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
When it’s hit to CF and Lagares is there I have no worries #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYDNSports: The Mets lead the league in men left on base, but they tell @DeeshaThosar that they're not worried about it yet. https://t.co/4LxBH81ubE https://t.co/LsZbUK7HOZBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Conforto strikes out to end the inning and the #Mets strand two. We are through 6 and it’s all tied upBlogger / Podcaster
-
Things got batty in the Citi Field press box ? https://t.co/zbHvTVx1ZLBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets