New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pete Alonso’s sacrifice fly in 11th bails out Jeurys Familia and Mets
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2m
Jeurys Familia tried to give it away, but his teammates took it back. J.D. Davis, Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso were the forces in the 10th inning Tuesday, assembling a rally that led the Mets to a 4-3
Tweets
-
Congrats on 3K my brother @CC_Sabathia. Well deserved. Future Hall of Famer. #LegaCCyPlayer
-
NL East end of April: 1. Phillies, 16-13 +1 2. Mets, 15-14 -1 3. Braves, 14-15, -2 4. Nationals, 12-16, -3.5 5. Marlins, 8-21, -8Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Mets beat Reds in 10th inning after Jeurys Familia blows save in ninth: https://t.co/DttpQa7a5u | @therealarieber https://t.co/SNCKSnjrDpBeat Writer / Columnist
-
What Joba Chamberlain had to say about CC's milestone https://t.co/gic1ZL6X48Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Jason Vargas is the least of the Mets' pitching problems, @DPLennon writes: https://t.co/1pGZ4m9XII https://t.co/hJL4InS6JnBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Lost somewhat in the madness: Drew Gagnon with 1 1/3 scoreless innings after the Familia implosion. The rookie came up big.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets