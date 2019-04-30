New York Mets

USA Today
43257038_thumbnail

Alonso's sac fly gives Mets 4-3 win over Reds in 10

by: @usatoday USA Today 7m

Rookie Pete Alonso hit a game-winning sacrifice fly off Cincinnati closer Raisel Iglesias in the 10th inning, and the New York Mets rebounded from a blown ninth-inning lead to beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 and avoid dropping below .500

