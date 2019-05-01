New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: #TeamVargas knows what’s up
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
A bat invaded the Mets’ press box at Citi Field https://t.co/2XY4Lq7csv pic.twitter.com/81nwzxgZnx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 1, 2019 SLACKISH REACTION: I was enjoying the game (Vargas Day!) and thought I would see an actual sub 3...
Tweets
-
Syracuse and Binghamton good, St. Lucie and Columbia less so. https://t.co/nwmX63URvSBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeurys Familia had another bad outing, but the Mets bats bailed him out in extra innings: https://t.co/netwzTwlzoNewspaper / Magazine
-
For your morning commute, can I suggest the new SIS Baseball Podcast? - MLB's @benjedlovec on jobs in baseball stats + inventing stats - @andrew_kyne + I talk best defensive team in MLB, + contenders w/ bad d - The Ridiculous Numbers of the Day! https://t.co/z7tVxxncqBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
There’s actually a lot to admire about Chase Utley: dedicated, smart, a great teammateMike Francesa yesterday, Chase Utley today...who should we book for tomorrow's show?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
After an April of opposites, the Mets pitching has ‘become George.’ Latest for @baseballpro: https://t.co/OIiZnyryTr (scroll down)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Al MichaelsMike Francesa yesterday, Chase Utley today...who should we book for tomorrow's show?TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets