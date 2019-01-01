New York Mets

Mets 360


Amed Rosario’s defense and Seth Lugo’s strikeout rate

by: Chris Bisceglie Mets 360 3m

As we are one-sixth of the way through the season, we can start to consider some trends and how they fit into our expectations. Coming into the year, Met fans were certainly optimistic that their f…

