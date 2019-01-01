New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Amed Rosario’s defense and Seth Lugo’s strikeout rate
by: Chris Bisceglie — Mets 360 3m
As we are one-sixth of the way through the season, we can start to consider some trends and how they fit into our expectations. Coming into the year, Met fans were certainly optimistic that their f…
Tweets
-
This week on @apodoftheirown, we talk about the messed up catching situation and the book Infinite Baseball by Alva Noe with moderator Kellyane Healey. #TheresNoCryingInPodcasting https://t.co/LwcIbT5p8lBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TheRealTJB: Thankful for getting to live out a dream over last 12 years #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Love this story. ?Deaf man adopts deaf rescue puppy, teaches him sign language - WISH https://t.co/DPygTgqaclBlogger / Podcaster
-
Bryce Harper, 2018: .249/.393/.496, gets $330 million Bryce Harper, 2019: .240/.388/.490, gets booed https://t.co/BQxSR8ANk8TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @timbhealey: Apparently the Syracuse Mets got pissed Monday when, as Jacob Rhame entered the game, the Phillies’ Triple-A team played the video of that Rhys Hoskins homer. @MinkNate has the story: https://t.co/XofqdXPy8FBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#Mets MiLB swingman Dedniel Nunez had an electric April, striking out 33, walking only 3, and holding hitters to a .175 clip in 22.1 innings. Here's his most recent outing with Columbia, when he struck out 8, sitting 92-94 with a low-80s curve:Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets