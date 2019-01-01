New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Gimenez, Alonso, Mauricio Trending Up In Baseball America Update
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Minors 37s
With the calendar turning to May and just about a month of the minor league season complete, Baseball America has released a major update to its top 100 prospects list.No new Mets enter the fo
Tweets
-
New @StJohnsBBall coach Mike Anderson will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before #Mets-#Reds at Citi Field tomorrow https://t.co/MgCExNklmbBlogger / Podcaster
-
"The Last At-Bat of Shoeless Joe" by Granville Wyche Burgess is a fun, poignant novel about an alternate timeline for the legendary Shoeless Joe Jackson. A really enjoyable read. https://t.co/ginw8eEAWcBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Last game of the Series vs. Akron, first pitch at 6:35. We Care Wednesday presented by M&T Bank in association with BOAC.Minors
-
Jersey-born Thomas Dipietro’s wish was to meet his favorite player, @FlavaFraz21. Yesterday, that wish came true as he came to @CitiField where he had the chance to meet Todd, have a catch with him and throw out the first pitch.Official Team Account
-
RT @DigiornoAnthony: The score: Mets 4 Reds 3 The star: It sure as hell isnt Familia The stat: Vargas was good The streak: W1 The record: 15-14 The 162-game pace: 159-14 The emoji: ???Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsGal: Did Jason Vargas pull a Space Jam and make Jake and Noah touch a cursed baseball and steal their talent? That’s gotta be it right?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets