New York Mets

Newsday
43267002_thumbnail

St. John's coach Mike Anderson to throw out ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field Thursday | Newsday

by: Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com May 1, 2019 12:11 PM Newsday 3m

Mike Anderson was introduced as the new St. John's head coach at Madison Square Garden nearly two weeks ago. He'll make his first public appearance in Queens on Thursday. Anderson will throw out the c

Tweets