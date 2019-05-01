New York Mets

New York Mets navigate challenging April with powerful offense

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m

The New York Mets entered the season built on pitching, and ironically their pitching has been their weakest component. After a month of play, the Mets’ team ERA sits at a dreadful 5.21, with…

