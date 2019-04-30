New York Mets

Amazin' Prospects
43270162_thumbnail

Amazin’ Performances – Tuesday, April 30, 2019

by: Alex Zeller Amazin' Prospects 3m

New York Mets (MLB): The New York Mets (15-14) defeated the Cincinnati Reds in extra innings by the final score of 4-3 LHP Jason Vargas pitched 5.1 innings allowing only 1 run on 3 hits, walking 3 and striking out 5 batters. RHP Drew Gagnon pitched 1.

Tweets