New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets place shaky Jeurys Familia on IL with shoulder worries
by: Post Sports Desk — New York Post 3m
Good riddance, for now. Jeurys Familia is headed to the injured list after getting an injection in his right shoulder on Wednesday afternoon, The Post’s Greg Joyce reported. Familia underwent an
Tweets
-
How long is Familia expected to be out? On loudmouths at 530Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Canó and Luis Rojas joined students today at Ellis Prep as part of the team's Latino Leaders Program, which "aims to utilize appeal of Mets & their Latino players to motivate, cultivate and empower Latino students to become exemplary leaders in their schools & their communities."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
In other news... Here’s what you need to know about #Mets Jeurys Familia’s departure to the 10-day injured list?? https://t.co/RXSDAUnznkBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Top Highlights From the Month of April https://t.co/ff8HWGu082 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/cXRv6SlBaV If you missed the #RedSox game, here's the wrap-up in snarky podcast form. @WEEITV / Radio Personality
-
RT @yayroger: METS: We must protected Edwin Diaz at all costs. No more than three outs. No pitching him more than three days in a row. This is a human being we are talking about here. ALSO METS: https://t.co/n1xu1GFXw3Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets