New York Mets

Newsday
43274127_thumbnail

Mets reliever Jeurys Familia lands on injured list with sore shoulder, Mickey Callaway says | Newsday

by: Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com May 1, 2019 4:20 PM Newsday 6m

Jeurys Familia is headed to the injured list. The struggling Mets reliever is being placed on the 10-day IL with a sore shoulder, said manager Mickey Callaway before Wednesday’s game against the Reds.

Tweets