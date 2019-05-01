New York Mets

Mets Merized
43274199_thumbnail

Familia Heads To IL With Shoulder Soreness, Ryan O’Rourke Recalled

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 4m

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway announced before Wednesday night's game versus the Cincinnati Reds that right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia would be heading to the 10-day injured list with

Tweets