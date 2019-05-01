New York Mets

Mets Place Jeurys Familia On Injured List, Select Ryan O’Rourke

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 4m

The Mets are placing Jeurys Familia on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder injury. Lefty Ryan O'Rourke is replacing him. Read more at MLBTR.

