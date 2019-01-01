New York Mets

North Jersey
43155699_thumbnail

Robinson Cano returns as NY Mets, Cincinnati Reds announce lineups for Wednesday

by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk North Jersey 2m

The Reds will have Anthony DeSclafani (1-1, 4.26) on the mound, while the Mets will start struggling Jacob deGrom (2-3, 4.85).

Tweets