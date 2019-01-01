New York Mets

Robinson Cano back in lineup, Jacob deGrom on mound as Mets face Reds at 7:10 p.m.

The Mets and Reds continue their four-game set at Citi Field on Wednedsay at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

