New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
43278310_thumbnail

Robinson Cano talks with Bronx students

by: Nathalie Alonso MLB: Mets 2m

NEW YORK -- It remains to be seen what kind of welcome Robinson Cano gets in the Bronx next month when he returns to Yankee Stadium for his first Subway Series as a member of the crosstown-rival Mets. But on Wednesday, the veteran second baseman was...

Tweets